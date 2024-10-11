- Home
- Pakistan
- Law minister clarifies clarifies judicial commission's power in proposed constitutional amendments
Law Minister Clarifies Clarifies Judicial Commission's Power In Proposed Constitutional Amendments
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Friday clarified that the power and formation of the judicial commission have been outlined in the proposed constitutional amendments.
Speaking to the media, Azam Nazeer Tarar mentioned that several proposals were discussed during the committee meeting, adding that another meeting would be held at 12 noon on Saturday to continue the discussions.
The minister further stated that the anxiety surrounding the issue has now eased, and the amendments will include provisions for the establishment of a constitutional court and the transfer of judges.
He also revealed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been invited to share his suggestions on the matter.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Malik18 seconds ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country; cold in hilly areas: PMD23 seconds ago
-
KP CM visits venue of Aman Jirga, takes stock of arrangements27 seconds ago
-
IHC orders PTI leader's meeting with sister after jail ban is lifted31 seconds ago
-
Three dead, Six injured in separate incidents in Attock40 seconds ago
-
Constitutional amendment to be made with consensus after SCO conference: Senator49 seconds ago
-
Bilawal’s stance on constitutional courts represents voice of masses: Governor Punjab31 minutes ago
-
PPP draft includes establishment of Constitutional Court: Bilawal31 minutes ago
-
WAA discussed tool, implementation modalities of mid-season planning31 minutes ago
-
Anti Corruption Court grants remand of 2 SBCA officers to ACE31 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet allows PSCM to maintain waiting list, strengthens SHOs powers51 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on petition seeking recovery of PTI’s Intazar Panjotha51 minutes ago