Law Minister Clarifies Clarifies Judicial Commission's Power In Proposed Constitutional Amendments

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Friday clarified that the power and formation of the judicial commission have been outlined in the proposed constitutional amendments.

Speaking to the media, Azam Nazeer Tarar mentioned that several proposals were discussed during the committee meeting, adding that another meeting would be held at 12 noon on Saturday to continue the discussions.

The minister further stated that the anxiety surrounding the issue has now eased, and the amendments will include provisions for the establishment of a constitutional court and the transfer of judges.

He also revealed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been invited to share his suggestions on the matter.

