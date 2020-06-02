UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Condoles Death Of Amir Doger

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has expressed deep sorrow over the death of In-charge Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Lahore Inspector Amir Dogar due to coronavirus

In a message on Tuesday, he said that Punjab Police were rightly working on the front line against coronavirus along with doctors and paramedics.

In a message on Tuesday, he said that Punjab Police were rightly working on the front line against coronavirus along with doctors and paramedics.

Law minister said that Punjab police officers and officials were putting their lives on stake and performing duties at hospitals and quarantine centers.

Raja Basharat demanded from the Punjab Chief Minister that special allowance and martyr package be given to the police personnel died due COVID-19 pandemic.

