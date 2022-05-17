Law minister condoles sad demise of former Additional Secretary MoL&J

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday condoled the sad demise of former Additional Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice (MoL&J) Muhammad Azam Warraich.

On the special instructions of the Law Minister, the officers of the Ministry of Law visited the hometown of the late Muhammad Azam Warraich in Gujarat and condoled with the bereaved family, laid flowers at the grave.