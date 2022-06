ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the death of former President Asif Ali Zardari's mother.

In his condolence statement, the federal law minister prayed that may Allah bless her soul and gave fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable.