Law Minister Condoles Sad Demise Of Queen Elizabeth

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Monday, called on the British High Commissioner Christian Turner to condole the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

They extended solidarity with the United Kingdom at British High Commission in Islamabad.

Deputy Managing Director "Asia and Pacific Department" at the European External Action Service, European Union, Paola Pampaloni and EU Ambassador Rina Kionka also called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Ministry of Law.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz was also present in the meeting. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

They discussed in detail the issues of Human rights, missing persons, rights of minorities, rights of domestic workers, cyber crimes against children and other legislations.

The Law Minister said that the Prime Minister was concerned and sensitive about the issue of missing persons. He said that solving the issue of missing persons was need of the time. Torture during detention was a crime, he added.

He said that the attitude of the police had improved considerably. Legislation was very important but it was positive thinking that could make a big difference, he added.

He said that misuse of social media was a major reason for the rise in rape cases. The introduction of anti-rape law had reduced the number of rape cases to a great extent, he added.

