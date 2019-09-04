Law Minister condoles with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan over demise of his mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan.

The Minister visited the resident of Chief Minister at Matta Swat and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.