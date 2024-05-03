Open Menu

Law Minister Congratulates Nation On Satellite Mission To Moon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday congratulated the nation on successful launch of Pakistan's first satellite mission to the moon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday congratulated the nation on successful launch of Pakistan's first satellite mission to the moon.

In his message, he said that there were proud moments for the entire nation.

The minister also congratulated Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology, SPARCO and China's National space agency.

He said that this mission would be an important milestone in the friendship between Pakistan and China.

He hoped that future space exploration would also achieve great success.

