Law Minister Congratulates Nation On Satellite Mission To Moon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 08:49 PM
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday congratulated the nation on successful launch of Pakistan's first satellite mission to the moon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday congratulated the nation on successful launch of Pakistan's first satellite mission to the moon.
In his message, he said that there were proud moments for the entire nation.
The minister also congratulated Pakistan's Institute of Space Technology, SPARCO and China's National space agency.
He said that this mission would be an important milestone in the friendship between Pakistan and China.
He hoped that future space exploration would also achieve great success.
Recent Stories
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job
May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused
Police clear pro-Gaza sit-in at top Paris university
Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi
Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ to conclude o ..
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job24 seconds ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused26 seconds ago
-
Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi9 minutes ago
-
Int’l workshop on ‘Big Data Analytics, AI, & Data Security’ to conclude on Saturday10 minutes ago
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab1 hour ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra1 hour ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD1 hour ago
-
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities1 hour ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20211 hour ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi1 hour ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power1 hour ago
-
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q1 hour ago