Law Minister Congratulates Saudia Arabia On National Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday congratulated the Saudi government and people on the occasion of their National Day.
In their message, they said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relations are based on brotherhood.Saudi Arabia has always sincerely supported Pakistan in every difficulty. The vision of the Saudi leadership for development, prosperity and the betterment of the Muslim Ummah is exemplary, they said.
The message said that Pakistan views its relations with Saudi Arabia with the eye of destiny. In recent years, the bilateral relations between the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have further strengthened.
Saudi Arabia, a country that has withstood every test, has generously helped Pakistan in every difficult time, be it floods or earthquakes.The Pakistani nation has an emotional attachment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because of the Two Holy Mosques.
Recent Stories
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor, FBR Chairman discuss taxpayer facilitation, reforms31 seconds ago
-
Rabi-us-Sani to begin Thursday as new crescent moon not sighted32 seconds ago
-
Law minister congratulates Saudia Arabia on National Day33 seconds ago
-
Welfare groups distribute over 7,300 tons humanitarian aid in flood hit areas:NDMA10 minutes ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves wide-ranging reforms11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Allama Daudpota Library, Assures Support for CSS/PCS Aspirants11 minutes ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance road map, departmental performance20 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot cracks down on counterfeit mafia30 minutes ago
-
Food Minister reviews works of Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi project30 minutes ago
-
"Stability of Kashmir Rally" held in Mirpur-AJK31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif praises President Trump’s role in Pakistan-India ceasefire31 minutes ago
-
Gilani hails Saudi leadership, reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support on Kingdom’s 95th Nationa ..41 minutes ago