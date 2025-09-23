Open Menu

Law Minister Congratulates Saudia Arabia On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday congratulated the Saudi government and people on the occasion of their National Day.

In their message, they said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s relations are based on brotherhood.Saudi Arabia has always sincerely supported Pakistan in every difficulty. The vision of the Saudi leadership for development, prosperity and the betterment of the Muslim Ummah is exemplary, they said.

The message said that Pakistan views its relations with Saudi Arabia with the eye of destiny. In recent years, the bilateral relations between the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have further strengthened.

Saudi Arabia, a country that has withstood every test, has generously helped Pakistan in every difficult time, be it floods or earthquakes.The Pakistani nation has an emotional attachment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because of the Two Holy Mosques.

