Law Minister Constitutes Committee To Probe Torture, Murder Case At Police Station In Shangla

Wed 08th July 2020

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights , Sultan Mohammad Khan on Wednesday taking note of the incident brutal torture and murder incident at Crore Police Station Shangla has constituted three members committee headed by Director General of Law and Human Rights to investigate the issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights , Sultan Mohammad Khan on Wednesday taking note of the incident brutal torture and murder incident at Crore Police Station Shangla has constituted three members committee headed by Director General of Law and Human Rights to investigate the issue.

The minister directed the Director General of Law and Human Rights, Dr. Asad Ali Khan, to take necessary action and form a committee in this regard.

He ordered the committee to submit comprehensive report after probing the human rights violation incident at the earliest.

The minister constituted the committee to find out the real motives and reasons behind the incident so that action could be taken in the light of the facts against culprits.

He said that provincial government believed in the rule of law for all and nobody would be allowed to violate human rights on what ever pretext.

