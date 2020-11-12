Law Minister defends Punjab govt effectively in PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, while responding to the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, said this was the first time that crushing season had been imposed on mill owners in Central and South Punjab under the law.

According to the current law, the mill owners would be bound to pay all the dues to the farmers within three months of the crushing season, otherwise they would be fined, he added.

Talking on the resolution of wheat price, Raja Basharat said that about the price of wheat and rice, there should be a unanimous resolution against the farmers misleading majority. As the provincial government did not receive a message from the federation, it was inappropriate to talk about it, he added.

He said appropriate decision would be taken in consultation and it would be acceptable to the government.

Criticising the remarks of N-League MPA Rana Iqbal, the Law Minister said that he (Rana Iqbal) spoke about the death of three farmers today, after ten days, he could take the figure to fifty. Yesterday it was claimed that chemical water was released on farmers and today he was talking about releasing gas, the minister added.

Raja Basharat said that opposition should take a stand on the death of farmers. He assured that the interests of farmers would be protected. He said that a mill owner had to pay billions of rupees to the farmers whereas a list of defaulters could be presented in the house.

He flayed opposition by commenting, "Honorable House has been made a joke by standing up and saying that the government has brought the country and the province to the brink of destruction but the Supreme Court remarked that you (N-leaguers) had brought the country to the brink of disaster."