Law Minister Directs Officials To Propose Amendments In Criminal Laws

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Monday directed the officials to propose Amendments in Criminal Law

He gave direction while chairing a meeting regarding Criminal Law Reforms here at the Law Ministry.

The Law Minister directed the Officials of the Ministry to expedite process of proposing amendments in the Criminal Laws so that ordinary people's lives can be ameliorated.

Law Secretary Raja Naeem and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

