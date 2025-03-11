Law Minister Emphasizes Parliament’s Supremacy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Law, and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, has emphasized that the Parliament is the highest institution in the country, and all state institutions derive their power from it.
Addressing the Senate session on Tuesday, he stated that the Parliament comprises approximately 450 members, making it impractical to assign them a specific rank in the hierarchy.
He further elaborated that top appointments in the country are made through the Parliament, reinforcing its supreme status. "Being a member of Parliament itself is the highest honor, and decisions regarding their position in the hierarchy should not be made in an open session," he asserted.
The Law Minister suggested that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate should hold a closed-door meeting to discuss this matter, expressing his willingness to participate along with other relevant officials.
Azam Nazeer Tarar underscored the importance of upholding the Parliament's authority, dignity, and respect. "Both Houses—the National Assembly and the Senate—represent the people of Pakistan, and their honor must be upheld by all," he stressed. He urged every citizen, institution, and government official to respect these legislative bodies wholeheartedly.
Reaffirming the Parliament’s supremacy, the Minister concluded that its status should never be disregarded at any level.
APP/qsr-tsw
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM reveals plan to build Daanish University using £190 mln from UK's NCA6 minutes ago
-
PM condemns Israel's suspension of humanitarian aid to Palestine6 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested involved in human trafficking6 minutes ago
-
Law Minister emphasizes parliament’s supremacy6 minutes ago
-
NA offers fateha for Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, terrorism victims6 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police arrest 3-member gang involved in Dec 2024 robbery & murder6 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to extend relief to citizens in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
PM orders immediate restoration of landslide-hit KKH at Chilas16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Iftar tables remain incomplete without 'Fruit Chaat': Report16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin price checks in Ramazan: 535 raids, 100 arrests, Rs 157,000 fines in a day16 minutes ago
-
PPSC recommends 7,458 candidates for government jobs in 202426 minutes ago
-
Fine imposed on nine food outlets26 minutes ago