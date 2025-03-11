Law Minister emphasizes parliament’s supremacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Law, and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, has emphasized that the Parliament is the highest institution in the country, and all state institutions derive their power from it.

Addressing the Senate session on Tuesday, he stated that the Parliament comprises approximately 450 members, making it impractical to assign them a specific rank in the hierarchy.

He further elaborated that top appointments in the country are made through the Parliament, reinforcing its supreme status. "Being a member of Parliament itself is the highest honor, and decisions regarding their position in the hierarchy should not be made in an open session," he asserted.

The Law Minister suggested that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate should hold a closed-door meeting to discuss this matter, expressing his willingness to participate along with other relevant officials.

Azam Nazeer Tarar underscored the importance of upholding the Parliament's authority, dignity, and respect. "Both Houses—the National Assembly and the Senate—represent the people of Pakistan, and their honor must be upheld by all," he stressed. He urged every citizen, institution, and government official to respect these legislative bodies wholeheartedly.

Reaffirming the Parliament’s supremacy, the Minister concluded that its status should never be disregarded at any level.

APP/qsr-tsw