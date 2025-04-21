Open Menu

Law Minister Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Pope Francis

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Law minister expresses condolence on demise of Pope Francis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday expressed condolence to global Christian community on demise of His Holiness Pope Francis.

In his condolence message, the minister said I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

I extend heartfelt condolences to the global Christian community, especially our Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan.

The minister said that Pope Francis was a beacon of compassion, humility and justice. His unwavering commitment to the marginalized, his advocacy for interfaith harmony and his efforts to promote peace and understanding among diverse communities have left an indelible mark on the world. May his soul rest in peace.

