Law Minister Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Turkey Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in an earthquake that had hit the Turkish port of Izmir on October 30, 2020 and claimed more than 70 lives.

In a telephonic conversation with Turkish Minister for Justice Abdulhamit Gul, Dr. Farogh Naseem extended his condolences and said the Government and people of Pakistan attach great importance to brotherly relations with their Turkish brothers and were shocked and saddened to see the magnitude of damage as a result of the earthquake that had hit the Aegean Sea.

Pakistani people stand with their Turkish brothers in this time of need and we will support the struggling families in every possible way, he said. He also said that the Turkish people must know that the Pakistanis are praying for them and they have not forgotten the help extended by Turkey in the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in Pakistan. He said that the Turkish people are resilient people and inshAllah shall bounce back soon after this calamity.

Gul thanked the Law Minister for his sentiments and support and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed his grief over the tragedy in his telephonic conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan right after the tragedy.

The entire world knows how close the ties between the two countries are. The bond between the two countries is historical. Turkey is grateful for Pakistan's support in the aftermath of the Coup attempt on July 15, 2016. He said we appreciate the help and support of the Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan. The Justice Minister condemned October 28th blast in Peshawar. He invited the Law Minister to visit Turkey.

Dr. Farogh Naseem told his Turkish counterpart that he had plans to visit Turkey this year which had to be called off in the wake of the pandemic. He expressed his desire to visit Turkey soon. Dr. Farogh Naseem invited his counterpart to Pakistan. Both Ministers agreed on legal cooperation.

Both leaders condemned the controversial caricatures in French newspapers and agreed that islam is a religion of peace and had nothing to do with terrorism.

