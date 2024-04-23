Law Minister Expresses Govt's Resolve To Address Issue Of Missing Persons
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2024 | 05:15 PM
Azam Nazeer Tarar says the issue of missing persons, spanning over four decades and having several dimensions, cannot be resolved overnight.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has said the government is serious to address the issue of missing persons.
The law minister said a committee is being reconstituted on the directions of the Prime Minister on this matter, which will have parliamentary presence.
He expressed these words while addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The Law Minister, however, said that the issue of missing persons, spanning over four decades and having several dimensions, cannot be resolved overnight.
He emphasized the need for its political solution with consensus, apart from the legal one.
Azam Nazeer Tarar pointed out that Pakistan has paid a heavy price in the war on terrorism and our security forces and people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in this war.
In his remarks on the occasion, the Information Minister expressed the government's intent to address this issue.
He said the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has resolved 7900 cases out of over ten thousand cases of missing persons.
Turning to political landscape of the country, the Information Minister said the results of recently held by-elections have validated public confidence in the PML-N policies.
He said the results also showed that people are aligned with PML-N and its leadership to steer the country towards development and prosperity.
Attaullah Tarar said people have rejected the narratives of PTI, based on conspiracy, hatred, anarchy and politics of vandalism, through their votes.
He said the previous government of PTI had pushed the country towards international isolation. However, the incumbent government of PML-N brought its back on track.
Attaullah Tarar said the reports of international financial institutions and rating agencies have also endorsed the policies of the present government aimed at bringing economic stability in the country.
He said our current account has been surplus, foreign direct investment has increased while IT exports have also witnessed upward trajectory due to prudent economic policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The Minister expressed the hope that due to these prudent economic measures, we will be successful in achieving real glory of the country.
