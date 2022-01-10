Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who died in a car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of younger brother of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who died in a car accident.

In a condolence letter to Chairman Senate, the minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the Chairman senate and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Farogh Naseem prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.