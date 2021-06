(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over Ghotki train accident.

In a condolence message, he prayed to the Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.