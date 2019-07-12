UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Expresses Satisfaction Over Holding Of Entry Test By ETEA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for Law, parliamentary affairs and human rights, Sultan Mohammad Khan Friday expressed satisfaction over holding of entry test for admission into public sector medical and engineering colleges of the province by education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA).

He was chairing a meeting called to discuss reforms agenda in ETEA held here. The meeting was attended by MPA Mufti Ubaidur Rehman, Asia Asad, Secretary Education Manzoor Ahmed, Executive Director ETEA Sharaf Khan Rabani, Vice Chancellors Khyber Medical University and University of Engineering and Technology besides other concerned officers.

The meeting was briefed in detail by Executive Director ETEA. He said that CCTV cameras were being made functional and biometric locks have been installed at the doors of ETEA office.

Secretary Education informed the meeting regarding administrative matters for simultaneous holding of the test and said that indoor halls were arranged in entire divisions of the province for the entry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Khan expressed satisfaction over administrative matters of recently held ETEA test and said that strict action would be taken against those involved in negligence during last year test. He said that no compromise would be made in this regard as it is a matter of our children's future.

The final report pertaining to proposed suggestions regarding ETEA's performance would be presented in the provincial assembly.The departments like ETEA would be made more effective by reforms to bring transparency, he added.

