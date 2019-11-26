UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Farogh Naseem Resigns

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Law Minister Farogh Naseem's resignation which he tendered before him during cabinet's meeting today in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-No 26th, 2019) Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned from his office, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said here on Tuesday evening.

Addressing a press conference, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that Faroogh Naseem tendered his resignation before Prime Minister Imran Khan during the cabinet’s meeting in Prime Minister Office. PM Khan, he said, accepted his resignation.

Farooq Naseem who belongs to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) resigned from his post just to appear before the Supreme Court to represent Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa in extension case.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa suspended notification issued for extension in tenure of incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and sought replies from the government. The CJP observed that the notification was approved by the Prime Minister rather than the President and that out 25 members of the cabinet only eleven members approved the summary for extension of the army chief.

He passed the order on withdrawal of application of a petition questioning notification issued by the PM office for extension in tenure of General Bajwa as army chief. The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday (tomorrow).

According to the sources, Farogh Naseem will appear before the top court on behalf of the army chief who is due to retire on Nov 29. Mr.Naseem, they said, could not appear before the Supreme Court as federal law minister.

According to Rasheed, Naseem has resigned because he will represent the government in a case regarding Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension in the Supreme Court tomorrow. He will be accompanied at the court by the attorney general of Pakistan. It may be mentioned here that MQM—the party of Farogh Naseemj, is a coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

