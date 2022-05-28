Law Minister felicitates nation on anniversary of nuclear tests

Federal Minister for Law and Justice (MoL&J) Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 24th anniversary of the country's successful nuclear tests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice (MoL&J) Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 24th anniversary of the country's successful nuclear tests.

In his message on 'Youm-i-Takbir', the day Pakistan became an atomic power, he said, today in 1998, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected pressures and inducements in a bold show of leadership and made Pakistan nuclear power of the world.

The nation saluted the courage and bravery of brave leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, he added.

He said that Pakistan's becoming a nuclear power was a matter of honor for the Muslim Ummah.

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who had made the country's defence invincible.