UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Felicitates Nation On Anniversary Of Nuclear Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Law Minister felicitates nation on anniversary of nuclear tests

Federal Minister for Law and Justice (MoL&J) Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 24th anniversary of the country's successful nuclear tests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice (MoL&J) Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday congratulated the nation on the 24th anniversary of the country's successful nuclear tests.

In his message on 'Youm-i-Takbir', the day Pakistan became an atomic power, he said, today in 1998, then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif rejected pressures and inducements in a bold show of leadership and made Pakistan nuclear power of the world.

The nation saluted the courage and bravery of brave leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, he added.

He said that Pakistan's becoming a nuclear power was a matter of honor for the Muslim Ummah.

He also expressed gratitude to everyone who had made the country's defence invincible.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister World Nuclear Muslim

Recent Stories

PTI to again go for long march if election demand ..

PTI to again go for long march if election demand not met: Imran Khan

5 minutes ago
 Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' ..

Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' with Zelensky

5 minutes ago
 PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's def ..

PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's defence, socio-economic developme ..

5 minutes ago
 Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehs ..

Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehseen

5 minutes ago
 PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

5 minutes ago
 Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing b ..

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing best educational services

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.