Law Minister For Early Arrest Of Motorway Incident Culprits

Thu 10th September 2020

Law minister for early arrest of motorway incident culprits

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday took notice of the incident of robbery and rape of a woman on the motorway and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police on the progress so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday took notice of the incident of robbery and rape of a woman on the motorway and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police on the progress so far.

In a statement, he said that strict action would be taken against the negligent personnel while Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had also directed to ensure justice to the affected families.

"Such incidents are extremely painful for us," the law minister said.

He said, "We have full sympathy with the bereaved family and assure that the culprits will be arrested and punished."Raja Basharat said that the IGP and concerned police officers had been directed to use all scientific instruments including geo-tagging to arrest the culprits.

