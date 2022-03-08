Law minister for early completion of development projects

Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan on Tuesday directed the officials of National Logistics Cell and Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority to complete the developmental works of Khayali Bridge, Machni Bridge, Mitra Bridge and Kababian Bridge at the earliest

He added that the ongoing work on these bridges should be expedited.

These views were expressed by Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan while presiding over a review meeting on developmental works on the occasion of his visit to National Logistics Cell Head Office, Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by Project Director National Logistics Cell Nadeem Ahmed, SPM National Logistics Cell Asif Abrar, Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority Ejaz Ahmed, Deputy Director Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority Usman Shinwari and other senior officials.

During the function, the provincial law Minister was given a comprehensive briefing on Khayali Bridge, Machni Bridge, Mitra Bridge, Kababian Bridge and other developmental schemes.

Project Director National Logistics Cell, Nadeem Ahmed briefed about the basic requirements and funding of all the developmental schemes.

Fazal Shakoor Khan directed that the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority and the National Logistics Cell should jointly complete the projects launched in the public interest in their respective time frames.

He said use of high-quality materials should be ensured in all developmental works so that the funds released for the public interest could be utilized properly.

NLC and PKHA officials assured to complete the work in a standard and timely manner.

The law Minister said construction of these bridges would go a long way for alleviating transportation problems faced by the people.

He said this journey of development would continue in full swing and the provincial government was giving priority to the public interest in the true sense of the word for which many important and big developmental projects had been started.

He said these projects would provide relief to people after completion.