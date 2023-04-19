UrduPoint.com

Law Minister For Imparting Technical Skills To Juvenile Inmates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Law Minister, Justice (Rtd.) Irshad Qaiser on Wednesday visited Central Jail here and inspected its various sections.

The superintendent of the jail briefed the visiting guest about different sections of the jail including the control room, new block, quick reaction force, rehabilitation courts, library and newly constructed hospital in the jail premises.

The minister was also briefed about the capacity and condition of various jail barracks, the number of inmates and other matters related to the welfare of the prisoners.

She was informed that inmates were being imparted necessary education and skills from the books available at the jail's library.

On the occasion, the minister visited different sections of the jail and met with inmates and inquired about the problems faced by them.

She expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the well-being of inmates and stressed upon the jail's administration to impart technical skills and education to juveniles enabling them to become a useful part of society once they are released.

