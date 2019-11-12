UrduPoint.com
Law Minister For Resolving Doctors' Issues Soon

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that doctors' concern about reforms in health department would be addressed with mutual consensus very soon.

He was chairing the first meeting of Ministerial Committee constituted on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister after successful negotiations with doctors.

The meeting was attended by provincial Ministers including Haji Qalander Lodhi, Akbar Ayub Khan and Secretary Health Department.

Sultan Muhammad Khan said that doctors' issues and reservations regarding the reforms were discussed in detail, adding they would be resolved very soon keeping in view public interest.

The minister added that second meeting of the committee would be convened this week and a final report would be submitted to the chief minister.

