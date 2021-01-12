UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Forms Sub-committee For Criminal Law Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:37 PM

Law Minister forms sub-committee for Criminal Law Reforms

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has formed a sub-committee under chairmanship of Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Maleeka Bukhari to oversee the work on criminal reforms in order to expedite the finalization of the draft on Criminal Reforms by the deadline given by the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has formed a sub-committee under chairmanship of Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Maleeka Bukhari to oversee the work on criminal reforms in order to expedite the finalization of the draft on Criminal Reforms by the deadline given by the Prime Minister.

He chaired a meeting of the taskforce on the Criminal Reforms on Tuesday and expressed his displeasure over non-participation by the representatives from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

He said that no objection would be entertained by any province, after the finalization of the draft in case of continuous absence of a representative from that province.

He directed that fresh notices be issued to the Prosecutor General Offices, Home Departments and Police Departments of all the provinces for the input.

He also said permanent representatives from each province must be deputed for the task so it could be completed in time.

The meeting was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Secretary Law, Raja Naeem Akber and representatives from Ministry of Interior and Home Department Punjab.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed’s falcon named Antar finishe ..

10 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes first cohort of students

10 minutes ago

Seven police officers shuffled; Adl. IGP Headquart ..

2 minutes ago

Sheldon Adelson was 'champion of the Jewish people ..

2 minutes ago

PA condemns attack on ANP's MPA, minister assures ..

2 minutes ago

Iran slams US move to rebrand Cuba state sponsor o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.