Law Minister Hails Trial Court Decision In Noor Muqaddam Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday hailed the trial court decision in Noor Muqaddam murder case.

A sessions court in Islamabad had awarded death sentence to prime accused Zahir Jaffar in Noor Muqaddam murder case.

Appreciating the decision of sessions court, the law minister in a news statement termed it a victory for rule of law and justice. "We welcome the decision in case and also thanks to Islamabad Police, the Prosecution Service and the Prosecutor for presenting the evidence and arguments of the case in the best possible way," he added.

He said that the Noor Muqaddam murder case had been brought to logical conclusion.

The verdict in the Noor Muqaddam murder case had further strengthened the justice system, he added.

He said that the current government was striving to ensure rule of law and full protection of the rights of women and children. He said that such strong decisions in the cases of women and children further strengthened the government's aim for rule of law. The government's priority was to ensure that those who violate the rights of women and children were severely punished, he added.

He said that the implementation of the Anti-Rape Act would definitely reduce such heinous crimes.

