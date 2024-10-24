Law minister holds meeting with bar councils' representatives

The representatives of different bar councils on Thursday met Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The representatives of different bar councils on Thursday met Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The representatives of bar associations from Jhelum, Khushab, Sohawa, Chunian and Nurpur Thal held meeting with the law minister.

They discussed the discussion on various issues related to bar councils.

The law minister said that Bank of Punjab branches and counters will be opened in court premises after discussing with the Punjab government and the Punjab Bar Council on the issues of court fees and stamps.

The contact has been established between the Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Chaudhry Babar Waheed and the management of Bank of Punjab.

He assured that full cooperation while discussing the problems of lawyers and said that government prioritizes welfare schemes for lawyers.