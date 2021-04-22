Law Minister holds meeting with CM Gilgit Baltistan

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, who chairs a Sub-Committee to finalize constitutional amendments relating to Gilgit Baltistan, held a meeting with Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, M. Khalid Khurshid to discuss the mainstreaming of the Provisional Provincial Status of Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, who chairs a Sub-Committee to finalize constitutional amendments relating to Gilgit Baltistan, held a meeting with Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, M.

Khalid Khurshid to discuss the mainstreaming of the Provisional Provincial Status of Gilgit Baltistan.

Preliminary meeting, on the subject, was held at the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan on April 8, 2021, in which it was decided that a sub-Committee under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice will work on a draft of proposed amendments in the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.