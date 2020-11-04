Law Minister holds meeting with district & sessions judges, bar representatives

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Act 2020, Letters of Administration and Succession certificates Act, 2020, with District and Session Judges and Bar Representatives

During the meeting, implementation and the way forward was discussed with the key stakeholders to pave the way for implementation of these important legal reforms, said a press release.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bukhari, Law Secretary Raja Naeem, District and Session Judge East, Rakhshanda Shaheen, District and Sessions Judge West Tahir Mehmood and Prominent lawyers Shahid Naseer Gondal and Shoaib Sheheen were also present during the meeting.

Follow up meeting is expected to be convened next week.