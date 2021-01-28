UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Lauded For 'Letters Of Administration And Succession Certificates Act, 2020'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 08:36 PM

Law minister lauded for 'Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020'

European Union (EU)-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar Thursday commended the efforts of the Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem in facilitating the overseas Pakistanis with the enactment and implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 and other people friendly laws drafted by the law ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :European Union (EU)-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar Thursday commended the efforts of the Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem in facilitating the overseas Pakistanis with the enactment and implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 and other people friendly laws drafted by the law ministry.

He said Pakistanis living abroad had to face a lot of difficulties in getting their rightful inheritance previously, and now they could have what was theirs, in just 15 days due to the untiring efforts of the law minister and his team.

Losar, whose Organization was working in 18 major countries in Europe, called on the Federal law minister at the law ministry, said a press release.

Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem appreciated Losar for his work in Europe and for raising issues that were important to Pakistan and Pakistanis abroad.

He further said he will continue to work for the betterment of overseas Pakistanis as he knew they were educated, hardworking people who cared deeply about the country of their origin.

Related Topics

Pakistan Europe Law Minister European Union 2020

Recent Stories

Police Calls on Belgians to Refrain From Attending ..

2 minutes ago

Global stock markets pause following losses

2 minutes ago

Parliament urges immediate notice by external worl ..

2 minutes ago

Global Tourism Suffers Worst Year in 2020 With $1. ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Expects China to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of public compl ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.