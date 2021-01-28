Law minister lauded for 'Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020'

European Union (EU)-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar Thursday commended the efforts of the Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem in facilitating the overseas Pakistanis with the enactment and implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 and other people friendly laws drafted by the law ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :European Union (EU)-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe Chairman Chaudhry Pervaiz Iqbal Losar Thursday commended the efforts of the Law Minister Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem in facilitating the overseas Pakistanis with the enactment and implementation of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 and other people friendly laws drafted by the law ministry.

He said Pakistanis living abroad had to face a lot of difficulties in getting their rightful inheritance previously, and now they could have what was theirs, in just 15 days due to the untiring efforts of the law minister and his team.

Losar, whose Organization was working in 18 major countries in Europe, called on the Federal law minister at the law ministry, said a press release.

Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem appreciated Losar for his work in Europe and for raising issues that were important to Pakistan and Pakistanis abroad.

He further said he will continue to work for the betterment of overseas Pakistanis as he knew they were educated, hardworking people who cared deeply about the country of their origin.