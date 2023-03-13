(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Law & Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz on Monday lauded the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for upholding the death sentence of the main accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

In their tweets, they said that the law had taken its own course in the murder case.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had upheld the decision of the trial court regarding the death penalty of the main accused Zahir Jaffar and terminated the appeal.