UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Lauds Court's Verdict In Noor Mukadam Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

Federal Minister of Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Law & Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz on Monday lauded the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for upholding the death sentence of the main accused in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Parliamentary Secretary Law & Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz on Monday lauded the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) for upholding the death sentence of the main accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

In their tweets, they said that the law had taken its own course in the murder case.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC had upheld the decision of the trial court regarding the death penalty of the main accused Zahir Jaffar and terminated the appeal.

Related Topics

Murder May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

42 minutes ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.