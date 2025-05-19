Law Minister Lauds Opposition’s Unity During Indian Aggression
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday, lauded the opposition for showcasing national unity during the conflict with India, and stated that Pakistan’s political leadership stands together in defense of the country’s sovereignty.
Responding to Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz’s objection over the exclusion of opposition members from a high-level delegation tasked with presenting 'Pakistan’s case for peace' on recent Indian aggression to the international community, Tarar expressed gratitude for the opposition's constructive approach during Indian aggression.
“Both the houses, National Assembly and Senate have sent a strong, unified message — the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces and always ready to face any external threat with unity,” Tarar told the Senate.
Addressing concerns about the makeup of the government delegation, Tarar clarified that such groups are traditionally comprised of members from the treasury and coalition benches.
“We’ve already proposed that a unified parliamentary delegation be formed. When we present ourselves as one, the message we send to the world is far more powerful,” he added.
He noted that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate are actively considering this suggestion, and added that “We also have the International Parliamentary Union and regional institutions for parliamentary interaction.”
About the role of the diaspora, Tarar highlighted record-high remittances as a signal of overseas Pakistanis’ continued faith in the government and their deep-rooted connection to the homeland.
“Our overseas Pakistanis are not only respected but also a testament to national trust — their rising remittances reflect satisfaction with the direction Pakistan is heading,” he added.
APP/tsw-mao-szm
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
17 road accidents reported in Chiniot, 26 injured last 24hrs55 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed 13000 cases in Quetta: Ghulam Sarwar57 seconds ago
-
Law Minister lauds opposition’s unity during Indian aggression1 minute ago
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan honoured by WHO for eliminating Trachoma11 minutes ago
-
AC visits main bazaar of Kohat11 minutes ago
-
17th AAK endowment fund meeting held at SAU to support students11 minutes ago
-
NA passes Pakistan Navy, Explosive Amendment Bills11 minutes ago
-
FAO and CESVI launch €4 million climate resilience project in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Admini. takes steps to ensure zero waste on Eid-ul-Adha11 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks FIA, Police report on disappearance of citizen11 minutes ago
-
Senate referrers eight bills to Standing Committees21 minutes ago