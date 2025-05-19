Open Menu

Law Minister Lauds Opposition’s Unity During Indian Aggression

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Law Minister lauds opposition’s unity during Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday, lauded the opposition for showcasing national unity during the conflict with India, and stated that Pakistan’s political leadership stands together in defense of the country’s sovereignty.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz’s objection over the exclusion of opposition members from a high-level delegation tasked with presenting 'Pakistan’s case for peace' on recent Indian aggression to the international community, Tarar expressed gratitude for the opposition's constructive approach during Indian aggression.

“Both the houses, National Assembly and Senate have sent a strong, unified message — the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces and always ready to face any external threat with unity,” Tarar told the Senate.

Addressing concerns about the makeup of the government delegation, Tarar clarified that such groups are traditionally comprised of members from the treasury and coalition benches.

“We’ve already proposed that a unified parliamentary delegation be formed. When we present ourselves as one, the message we send to the world is far more powerful,” he added.

He noted that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate are actively considering this suggestion, and added that “We also have the International Parliamentary Union and regional institutions for parliamentary interaction.”

About the role of the diaspora, Tarar highlighted record-high remittances as a signal of overseas Pakistanis’ continued faith in the government and their deep-rooted connection to the homeland.

“Our overseas Pakistanis are not only respected but also a testament to national trust — their rising remittances reflect satisfaction with the direction Pakistan is heading,” he added.

APP/tsw-mao-szm

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

6 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

6 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

24 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan