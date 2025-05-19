Law Minister lauds opposition’s unity during Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday, lauded the opposition for showcasing national unity during the conflict with India, and stated that Pakistan’s political leadership stands together in defense of the country’s sovereignty.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition Shibli Faraz’s objection over the exclusion of opposition members from a high-level delegation tasked with presenting 'Pakistan’s case for peace' on recent Indian aggression to the international community, Tarar expressed gratitude for the opposition's constructive approach during Indian aggression.

“Both the houses, National Assembly and Senate have sent a strong, unified message — the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces and always ready to face any external threat with unity,” Tarar told the Senate.

Addressing concerns about the makeup of the government delegation, Tarar clarified that such groups are traditionally comprised of members from the treasury and coalition benches.

“We’ve already proposed that a unified parliamentary delegation be formed. When we present ourselves as one, the message we send to the world is far more powerful,” he added.

He noted that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate are actively considering this suggestion, and added that “We also have the International Parliamentary Union and regional institutions for parliamentary interaction.”

About the role of the diaspora, Tarar highlighted record-high remittances as a signal of overseas Pakistanis’ continued faith in the government and their deep-rooted connection to the homeland.

“Our overseas Pakistanis are not only respected but also a testament to national trust — their rising remittances reflect satisfaction with the direction Pakistan is heading,” he added.

