Law Minister Meets Canadian High Commissioner
May 23, 2024
Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar had a meeting with High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon here on Thursday at the Ministry of Law and Justice
They discussed the Human Rights Commission and policies related to minorities and Canadian support for Judicial and Police trainings.
Senator Tarar reiterated the government's commitment to protecting and upholding human rights.
The honorable Minister emphasized that national development is Govt's top priority. He highlighted the collaborative roles of both the government and the opposition within the democratic system.
Talking about Climate Justice, Tarar also detailed the government's proactive measures for environmental sustainability, addressing climate change, and promoting eco-friendly practices.
This dialogue reflects the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Canada, focusing on mutual understanding and cooperation on critical issues.
Both parties agreed on the importance of continued collaboration to promote human rights, social inclusion, and sustainable development.
