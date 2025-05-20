Law Minister Meets Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday met with Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai.
The meeting discussed in detail various aspects related to the parliamentary affairs of the Balochistan Assembly, the legislative process and the rule of law in the province.
On this occasion, the two personalities also discussed the overall law and order situation in the province and the legal aspects related to it.
The Law Minister assured all possible cooperation from the federal government for the improvement of legislation, judicial system and governance in Balochistan.
