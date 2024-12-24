Law Minister meets Turkish Envoy, reaffirms to strengthen bilateral relations

Open Menu

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, held a meeting with Irfan Neziroglu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan, to discuss avenues for strengthening the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Turkiye to further strengthen the historical and long-standing relationship between the two countries. He highlighted deep-rooted cultural, historical, and strategic partnership that continues to define their bilateral relations.

They deliberated on cooperation in several areas, including digitization, judicial training, and prison reforms.

The Law Minister acknowledged Turkiye's advancements in technology and agriculture, emphasizing that Pakistan could benefit from Turkiye's experiences in these sectors.

Both sides agreed to collaborate on the development and implementation of advanced case management and prison management systems.

The Law Minister reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to learn from Turkiye’s innovative approaches and practices in governance and reforms.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation and friendship with Pakistan. He assured full support in jointly working towards initiatives that benefit both nations.The meeting concluded with mutual assurances of continued collaboration, reflecting the strong bond between Pakistan and Turkey in diverse fields.

