Law Minister Meets Vice-Chancellor University Of London

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Law Minister meets Vice-Chancellor University of London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, held a productive meeting with Professor Wendy Thomson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of London, to discuss advancements in legal education.

Barrister Usama Malik, Director of Legal Education Pakistan, was also present on the occasion.

The meeting focused on initiatives to enhance the University of London's law degree program, including incorporating Pakistani law subjects into the syllabus and improving training for law graduates, said a press release.

Both the Law Minister and Professor Thomson commended Barrister Usama Malik's efforts to strengthen legal education in Pakistan. The Law Minister also praised the University of London’s external law degree program for its quality and high standards. The meeting concluded with the exchange of shields as a gesture of mutual appreciation.

