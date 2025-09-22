Law Minister Presents NFC Award Report 2022 In KP Assembly
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 08:31 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Law Minister Aftab Alam here Monday presented the Biannual Monitoring of the Implementation of the NFC Award Report for the period of July to December 2022 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
He said that under Article 163(B) of the Constitution, the provincial government is bound to present its own reports related to the National Finance Commission (NFC),
He said the Constitution clearly states that the Federal government will present its own report and the provincial government to present its own report under the law.
Law Minister Aftab Alam responded that using the word "report" instead of "reports" might be a clerical error, and that the provincial government had fulfilled its responsibilities.
The Speaker directed that the government should discuss the matter with the Finance Department. The report was deferred until the next session.
