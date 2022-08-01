UrduPoint.com

Law Minister, President SCBA Call For Expediting Work On PRHS

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) M. Ahsan Bhoon on Monday held a meeting with Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftihkhar Ali Shallwani.

They discussed the matters and issues pertaining to Park Road Housing Scheme (PRHS), a project of Federal government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association, said a press release.

Azam and Bhoon apprised Secretary Housing about the concerns and issues of lawyers' community and SCBA related to the project and demanded to speed up the pace of work.

Iftihkhar Ali Shallwani stated that he is aware of the issues and will take all possible steps to complete and deliver the project in stipulated time.

He said that the lawyers are the backbone of any society and have pivotal role. Therefore, their concerns and grievances must be resolved on priority basis, he said.

Muhammad Tariq Rasheed, Director General FGEHA and other Officials of the Ministry were also present during the meeting.

