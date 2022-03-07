Law Minister reviews performance of Directorate General Law & Human Rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan regarding the performance and ongoing works of Directorate General Law & Human Rights.

During the meeting, the Provincial Law Minister was given a detailed briefing on the key role of the Directorate General of Law and Human Rights and its performance.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Masood Ahmed, Director General Law and Human Rights Javed Anwar, Additional Secretary Law Tahir Iqbal and other senior officials.

The provincial minister was informed that a total of 2089 complaints have been received from 2012 to 2022 in which 1734 have been disposed of efficiently while 356 complaints are pending.Thus the rate of total solved cases is 83%.

Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan directed officers to keep focus on resolving the challenges especially the problems of the newly merged districts should be resolved on a priority.

He also added that the establishment of District Attorney's Offices should be ensured in all the districts while promotion of District Attorney and recruitment of vacant posts of District Attorney on merit basis should also be done on an emergency basis.

Fazal Shakoor Khan directed that the detailment of all the employees in the department should be terminated and they should be given back their real responsibilities immediately.

He further directed that if any employee is unable to fulfill his responsibilities in his place, he should be issued a notice under government rules and dismissed from service for continuous absence.

The Law Minister said that all the works of the DG Law&HR should be carried out efficiently and on merit so that no one's rights would be violated and no concession should be made to any recommended employee for the betterment of the institution's reputation.