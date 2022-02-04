UrduPoint.com

Law Minister Reviews PSL Security Plan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Law minister reviews PSL security plan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting, held here Friday with Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja in the chair, reviewed the security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, to be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home and other officers attended the meeting while Commissioner Lahore and CCPO gave a briefing on the security plan.

The law minister said that the security plan for the PSL should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said that the movement of local and foreign players would be done only in bullet-proof vehicles. He directed the Commissioner Lahore to immediately replace out-of-order cameras on the route of players and officials and install new ones.

Raja Basharat appealed to the people of Lahore to welcome the guests as usual with open heart. He said that revival of sports in Pakistan was a positive development. He asked citizens to cooperate in security and traffic arrangements. "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience," said the minister.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal said that a publicity campaign would be launched in the media about parking areas reserved for cricket spectators.

IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that all agencies would conduct a joint mock exercise on Sunday. "Preparations in this regard will be completed by Saturday," added the IGP.

