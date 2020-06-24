UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Saves The Day For Treasury In PA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

Law Minister saves the day for treasury in PA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Health Department was faced with certain legal crisis on Wednesday when Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat saved the day for the government through his successful parliamentary strategy.

The Law Minister tabled the resolution for extension in the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 during the Punjab Assembly budget session which was adopted by the House.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started one hour 35 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 pm.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired the session.

The already promulgated Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020 needed extension by the House as the ordinance was due to expire on June 25 and the expiry of the ordinance could have rendered all actions by the Health Department on COVID-19 pandemic null and void and created legal complications for the government.

This expiry of the ordinance could also disrupt the on-going campaign against coronavirus in the province.

The far-sightedness of Law Minister Raja Basharat saved the treasury, the Health Department and the massesfrom the blushes.

It was for the first in the history of the provincial legislature that some legislation was passed during the budget session while the opposition did not oppose the resolution.

