UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Says Shehbaz Sharif Could Face Contempt Of Court If Nawaz Didn't Return

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:14 PM

Law Minister says Shehbaz Sharif could face contempt of court if Nawaz didn't return

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that he was given the task of reforming legal system of the country and he was working for its betterment.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) In a reaction to Nawaz Sharif's departure to London, Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday said Shehbaz Sharif could face contempt of court if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif didn’t return to pakistan.
Farogh said Nawaz Sharif’s sentence has only been suspended and he was bound to come back to Pakistan. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday. The law minister said that asking for indemnity bonds from the former prime minister was cabinet’s decision and the cabinet allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for four weeks.
He said, however, Leader of Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif accepted giving undertaking instead of indemnity bonds.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had given me task of Criminal Justice System and work is underway for its betterment,” he said.

Farogh Naseem said that the indemnity bond wasn’t a surety bond, adding that the PML-N president’s lawyers were asked to submit indemnity bond or affidavit.
Earlier, PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London in an air ambulance here from Lahore airport.
Nawaz Sharif, who was suffering from different dieseases including the issue of platelets, was also accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and others. A special air-ambulance arrived at Lahore's Haj Terminal from Doha on Tuesday early morning.

The air ambulance has the facility of an intensive care unit and an operation theatre besides a team of doctors and paramedical staff.

The doctors, according to the sources, conducted medical tests of Nawaz Sharif before his departure to London and all his medical files were handed over to the team going with him to London.

Before his departure to Lahore airport, lot of supporters and party workers gathered outside Jati Umra. The party workers and supporters followed Nawaz Sharif to airport and chanted slogans in his favor. However, Nawaz Sharif went to airport through a car instead of any ambulance and the workers showered rose petals on his car.

Nawaz Sharif has departed for London for treatment but his name exists on Exit Control List. Ata Tarar, the spokesperson of Shehbaz Sharif, said that Nawaz Sharif would arrive in London on 11 pm.

The interior ministry earlier issued a notification in compliance of the Lahore High Court order wherein former Prime Minister was given one-time permission to travel abroad for his medical treatment. In its notification, the ministry also mentioned the undertakining given by both Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif to the Lahhore High Court regarding thier return to Pakistan.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif was administered high doses of steroids and medicines to keep his condition stable during the journey from Lahore to London which was later confirmed by Marriyum Aurangzeb who said that the doctors examined his condition before his departure.

On departure of Nawaz Sharaif to London, the ministers and the leaders of the ruling PTI made differnet comments on departure of Nawaz Sharif. Some said he should have not been allowed to go abroad and some said that it was court order for his illness and he should go for his treatmenet. Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that they fed up hearing illness of Nawaz Sharif but said that he should not have allowed to travel abroad.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court Interior Ministry Technology Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Law Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Car Maryam Aurangzeb London Doha Criminals Fawad Chaudhry All From Cabinet Airport Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Commander Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headqu ..

8 minutes ago

PM welcomes release of two professors in Afghanist ..

13 minutes ago

Bilawal warns Sindh Cabinet members,seeks performa ..

30 minutes ago

UAE sends rescue convoy to Shabwa, Yemen

31 minutes ago

Decree-Law No 19 on Insolvency of Natural Persons ..

31 minutes ago

OPF recovers 52 Kanals land from encroachers

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.