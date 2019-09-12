UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Stresses Identification Of Benami Properties Till Sept 30

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:11 PM

LAHORE, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja Thursday stressed identification of 'Benami' (anonymous) properties throughout the province by Sept 30, as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was chairing a meeting of Chief Minister's Provincial Committee on Benami Transactions here at Civil Secretariat.

Minister for Revenue Malik Mohammad Anwar, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousuf Nasim Khokhar, Additional Chief Secretary Sardar Ijaz Ahmed, Senior Member board of Revenue Shaukat Ali and other officers were also present.

The meeting reviewed the strategy for identifying Benami properties in the province.

Raja Basharat said that special attention should be paid to major cities where disclosure of more unnamed properties was likely.

He urged the departments concerned to utilise all resources to make the campaign a success.

The chief secretary directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to identify the anonymous properties and report the obstacles they faced in identifying these properties, so that they could be removed. The next meeting would be held on Sept 17 to assess the progress, he said.

Senior Member Board of Revenue told the meeting that according to the report received, some anonymous properties had been identified in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad divisions. He suggested that a campaign in print and electronic media should be run to accelerate the drive against Benami properties. He suggestion was endorsed by the committee.

