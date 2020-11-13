UrduPoint.com
Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan Condoles Death Of Chief Justice Peshwar High Court

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth Peshawar.

In a condolence message , he said that Chief Justice was great jurist and his service for rule of law and upholding justice will be remembered for ever.

He said that country had lost an honest judge.

He expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty might rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.

Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has announced one day mourning and Peshwar High Court Bar Association has announced three days mourning over his death of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

