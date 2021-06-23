Law Minister tables six bills in PA

Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat tabled six bills including the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 before the House during the Punjab Assembly session with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the cahir on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat tabled six bills including the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 before the House during the Punjab Assembly session with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the cahir on Tuesday.

The other bills included the Punjab Holy Quran (Amendment) Printing and Recording Bill 2021; the Qarshi University (Amendment) Bill 2021; the Institute of Management and Applied Sciences, Khanewal Bill 2021; the Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 and the Punjab Regularization of Service (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour 38 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.

m.

The chair Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi assigned the bills to the Special Committee No. 9 of the Punjab Assembly and sought a report in the next two months.

Putting off the question session regarding Higher education department (HED) Punjab to another day, the speaker PA expressed his displeasure on the absence of Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoun, adding that the concerned minister, not the parliamentary secretary, should respond to the question pertaining to the Higher Education department Punjab.

Speaker Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi, on completion of day's agenda, adjourned the session till June 23 (Wednesday) tomorrow at 2 p.m.