UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Tables Six Bills In PA

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:28 AM

Law Minister tables six bills in PA

Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat tabled six bills including the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 before the House during the Punjab Assembly session with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the cahir on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat tabled six bills including the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Privileges (Amendment) Bill 2021 before the House during the Punjab Assembly session with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the cahir on Tuesday.

The other bills included the Punjab Holy Quran (Amendment) Printing and Recording Bill 2021; the Qarshi University (Amendment) Bill 2021; the Institute of Management and Applied Sciences, Khanewal Bill 2021; the Aspire University Lahore Bill 2021 and the Punjab Regularization of Service (Amendment) Bill 2021.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session started one hour 38 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.

m.

The chair Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi assigned the bills to the Special Committee No. 9 of the Punjab Assembly and sought a report in the next two months.

Putting off the question session regarding Higher education department (HED) Punjab to another day, the speaker PA expressed his displeasure on the absence of Provincial Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoun, adding that the concerned minister, not the parliamentary secretary, should respond to the question pertaining to the Higher Education department Punjab.

Speaker Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi, on completion of day's agenda, adjourned the session till June 23 (Wednesday) tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Related Topics

Lahore Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Education Punjab Provincial Assembly Law Minister Qarshi Khanewal June Punjab Assembly P

Recent Stories

Bordeaux avoid receivership after Lopez offer appr ..

2 minutes ago

NFL ace Ebner abandons Olympic rugby bid

2 minutes ago

US Budgets $61Bln for 99 Nuclear Projects in Quest ..

2 minutes ago

US Revival of 'Barbaric' Execution Methods Marks D ..

2 minutes ago

WWII Veteran About Fiercest Battles: 'I was One of ..

21 minutes ago

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.