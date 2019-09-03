Law minister takes notice of death in police custody

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has taken notice of death in police custody due to alleged torture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja has taken notice of death in police custody due to alleged torture.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also said that such incidents are intolerable and the police officials concerned have been directed to register case against the responsible persons.

He said that such incidents would become an evil of society if not controlled timely.

The law minister said that the chief minister was taking measures to change 'thana' culture, but such incidents were damaging the efforts for promotion of a soft police image. The IG police and other officials have been directed to take steps for curbing such incidents in future, he added.