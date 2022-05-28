Law Minister takes notice of PBC press release

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Saturday took notice of press release issued by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) in which it condemned the police misbehavior with lawyers in Lahore.

The PBC in its press release had asked the Federal and Provincial Governments to probe in to the matter and take action against the police officials who involved in the incident.

The minister said that the incident had been taken up with the Punjab Government and asked for a transparent investigation on the matter.

He said that no one was allowed to misuse the law and the government strongly condemned the incident and those responsible for the incident would be dealt according to the law.