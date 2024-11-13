Law Minister Thanks CM For Approving Additional Funds For LMH
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that provincial government has formally approved additional funds for the reconstruction of Liaquat Memorial Hospital (LHM) Kohat in its yesterday’s meeting and hoped the project would now be completed within stipulated time.
In a statement issued here, the Law Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on behalf of all the members of the assembly and the people of Kohat for approving funds for this important public project despite financial constraints.
He said the credit for this goes to him and all the elected members of the National and Provincial Assembly of Kohat, Shehryar Khan Afridi, Daud Shah Afridi and Shafi Jan, whose tireless efforts made this possible.
Aftab Alam said for the first time in the history of Kohat, all the assembly members are on the same page for the rapid development of Kohat.
He said that he will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the uplift of Kohat.
