Law Minister To Head Newly Formed Punjab Kashmir Committee

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

Law minister to head newly formed Punjab Kashmir committee

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar constituted a special committee here on Thursday in the wake of prevailing Kashmir situation and a notification has been issued in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar constituted a special committee here on Thursday in the wake of prevailing Kashmir situation and a notification has been issued in this regard.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will head the Punjab Kashmir Committee while Chief Secretary and Secretary Information and Culture have been nominated as its official members.

Secretary Information will also act as Secretary to the Kashmir Committee. Other members of the committee include PTI MPAs namely Nazir Ahmed Chauhan, Uzma Kardar, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi and Mahindar Pal Singh while PML-Q MPA Sajid Bhatti has also been nominated as a member.

Basharat Raja approached the opposition for nomination of their two MPAs and he has called the first meeting of the committee on Friday.

The committee would monitor human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by Indian Army, along with providing necessary assistance to the Federal government for projecting the Kashmir issue.

