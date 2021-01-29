Law Minister urges lawyers' fraternity to work for justice in society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan Friday urged the lawyer's community to work for supremacy of law and justice in the society.

He said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for welfare of lawyers' community and it was their responsibility to work with dedication and honesty to resolve the problems of masses.

The minister was talking to a delegation of Insaf Lawyers' Forum from district Karak led by its president Khalid Riaz here at his office. On the occasion he handed over Rs 0.5 million cheque to each president of ILF from Tehsil Bar Takhta Nusrati and Tehsil Bar Bandha Daud Shah.

Sultan said the government believed in supremacy of justice in the society and for the purpose the role of lawyers was very imperative to ensure merit and transparency. He said the government would utilize all available resources for welfare of lawyers' community.