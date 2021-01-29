UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Law Minister Urges Lawyers' Fraternity To Work For Justice In Society

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Law Minister urges lawyers' fraternity to work for justice in society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan Friday urged the lawyer's community to work for supremacy of law and justice in the society.

He said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for welfare of lawyers' community and it was their responsibility to work with dedication and honesty to resolve the problems of masses.

The minister was talking to a delegation of Insaf Lawyers' Forum from district Karak led by its president Khalid Riaz here at his office. On the occasion he handed over Rs 0.5 million cheque to each president of ILF from Tehsil Bar Takhta Nusrati and Tehsil Bar Bandha Daud Shah.

Sultan said the government believed in supremacy of justice in the society and for the purpose the role of lawyers was very imperative to ensure merit and transparency. He said the government would utilize all available resources for welfare of lawyers' community.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Karak All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

10 minutes ago

DEWA supports Expo 2020 Dubai themes to enhance su ..

11 minutes ago

137,956 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

11 minutes ago

‘Corruption increased, but the man is honest’

17 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

21 minutes ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.